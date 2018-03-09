City Utilities to offer free tours

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – City Utilities will conduct free guided tours of both their Water Pollution Control Plant and Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant over the next several weeks.

The first of the free guided tours will be Saturday at the Water Pollution Control Plant from 10-a.m.-12 p.m.

Visitors will learn how the plant operates, and can see the award winning lab and view its high powered microscope. In addition, people can expect to learn about the important roles plants play in our daily lives.

Attendees should wear closed-toe shoes; no open-toe shoes or flip-flops will be allowed. The tour will involve walking on several surfaces, including gravel.

Tours at the Filtration Plant will begin on March 24, 2018.

List of free tour dates:

Water Pollution Control Plant

2601 Dwenger Avenue

Saturday, March 10 10:00 AM – noon

Saturday, April 14 10:00 AM – noon

Saturday, May 12 10:00 AM – noon

Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant

415 Baltes Avenue

Saturday, March 24 10:00 AM – noon

Saturday, April 21 10:00 AM – noon

Saturday, May 19 10:00 AM – noon