Woodside edges St. Vincent for March Middle School Madness title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodside topped St. Vincent 56-45 to win the 2018 March Middle School Madness championship game Thursday night at Spiece Fieldhouse.

Woodside Tournament MVP was Karson Jenkins who scored a game-high 23 points.

Earlier Thursday in the semifinals games Woodside beat St Charles 43-33 in after trailing 26-18 at the half. Game MVP was Karson Jenkins who scored 17.

In the other semi Andrew Leeper scored the game winning basket as St. Vincent defeated Leo 45-43.

There was also a skills competition with Markel Keal of Harding taking the title while Conner Essegian of Maple Creek won the three-point shootout, hitting 22 out of a possible 29 attempts.