LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – Wayne Trace fell to Leipsic 55-43 on Thursday night in the Ohio Division IV Region Semifinals ending a fantastic season for the Raiders.

Wayne Trace ends the year with a 22-4 overall record.

Claire Sinn led Wayne Trace with 16 points while Heather Lammers paced Leipsic with 18 points.

Leipsic advances to the regional title game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Elida High School.