Shoney’s set to break ground in Defiance

Related Coverage Shoney’s eatery to open in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) Defiance officials and developers will break ground next week on a project that will bring chain restaurant Shoney’s and other establishments to the Ohio city.

Defiance Mayor Mike McCann and other city officials will join with Shoney’s franchise owners Rob Miller and Cory Baden to formally break ground on the new Shoney’s at 1880 S. Jefferson Ave. A groundbreaking will also take place for Defiance Dance Studio’s new location and for the second location of Cabin Fever Coffee.

A ceremony has been scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

It was August 2017 when Shoney’s announced it signed a franchise agreement with the local entrepreneurs to open the new restaurant across from the new Defiance High School complex.

The Defiance Shoney’s will feature a full-service beverage bar and an “enhanced menu and fresh food bar,” with fresh, never-frozen ground beef and chicken and “innovative” dishes. The restaurant will have a contemporary design, and included a large patio with garage-style glass walls for multi-seasonal use.

The eatery is expected to be open by the fall.