FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Popular area bakery Rise ‘n Roll is adding a second Fort Wayne location.

Rise ‘n Roll will open a new store and eatery at 511 E. Dupont Road, in the Dupont Village shopping center. The Middlebury-based Amish bakery famous for its cinnamon caramel doughnuts shared a graphic on social media Thursday announcing the expansion.

The location will be Rise ‘n Roll’s eighth in northern Indiana and second in Fort Wayne. It operates a bakery and deli at 5129 Illinois Road.