Mad Anthony Brewing reopens Broadway location

Related Coverage Mad Anthony Brewing closing for 2 weeks to remodel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The staff at Summit City staple Mad Anthony Brewing celebrated the reopening of its Broadway location.

The restaurant closed February 18th for a complete overhaul of the interior. It reopened Wednesday.

Regulars returned, finding new walls, floors, seats, stage and bar. The bar was completely rebuilt as the centerpiece of the business.

Mad Anthony is celebrating 20 years at the location. The brewing building on the property has already been expanded. The director of marketing and design said it was time to update the restaurant portion of the property.

“We’ve been around since 1998,” Josh Volz explained. A lot of this restaurant hasn’t changed a whole lot. We did some work on the other side, but for the most part, this restaurant hasn’t changed much. So, in celebrating the 20 years, we want to move it into the next 20 years. In doing that, we finally decided to do the remodel of this side.”

The staff looks forward to being apart in the transformation of the neighborhood. The Electric Works campus is within eye-shot of the eatery.

“Getting our area up and going and elevating this side of town, is part of our goal,” Volz added. We love Fort Wayne and the people that come to our restaurant. We want to provide the best possible experience. Doing this upgrade is just another way to give back to the community.”

The Mad Anthony menu was updated not long ago. It remains unchanged. Favorites like Scooby Snacks are still up for grabs.

The staff did undergo new training during the transformation.