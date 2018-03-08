Local officers head to Dep. Pickett’s funeral

Related Coverage Friday funeral set for slain Indiana sheriff’s deputy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett was killed in the line of duty Friday. Now, family, friends and law enforcement officers across the country are saying their official goodbyes.

A visitation was held Thursday afternoon in Indianapolis. On Friday the funeral will take place at 11 a.m. in Brownsburg. As is tradition, officers from all over the country are in Indiana to say goodbye to their brother. Fort Wayne Honor Guard members stood guard during the visitation. Three members of the FWPD Drum and Pipe Brigade will play at the funeral.

Fort Wayne Police Captain and FOP Wayne Lodge 14 President Mitchell McKinney will also head to the funeral Friday.

“We’ve been to dozens [of funerals], and it’s hard to count them, but you always remember certain ones because of certain things that happened,” McKinney said. “Maybe you know the family or there was something that happened. Like [Dep. Pickett] was a K9 officer, and the one thing I know will get me is seeing his partner there.”

Pickett’s K9 partner Brik attended Thursday’s visitation.

McKinney will bring badges from local emergency service agencies to Brownsburg to donate to a quilt that is being made for the Pickett Family.