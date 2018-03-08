‘Local Disaster Declaration’ issued in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The LaGrange County Commissioners have issued a ‘Local Disaster Declaration’ for flooded areas.

A travel advisory is in effect for the county which means motorists should be prepared for restricted travel in some areas because of flooded roads.

The disaster declaration was issued as a precautionary measure, and may eventually allow for disaster assistance.

Commissioners said damage reports from affected residents have been slowing reported. Residents with flood damage can make a report through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security by clicking here.

Officials said water levels have started to recede but not as quickly as expected. Any additional rain in the near future would only add to the current flooding problem.