Kreiger enjoying one final ride as Canterbury head coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The sun has always shined for Scott Kreiger.

The longtime Cavs head coach – for both the boys and the girls – is stepping down after this season to move with his family to Florida. But his journey isn’t done quite yet, the Cavs face Westview in the Class 2A Regional Semifinal at North Judson on Saturday.

Kreiger was the head coach 10 years ago with the Canterbury girls basketball team clinched their state title. They went on to win four more – and three of those championships he was at the helm.