KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A new deputy and K9 team is patrolling Kosciusko County.

Sheriff William Rocky Goshert on Thursday introduced Deputy Lou Mediano and K9 Neville. Mediano recently completed K-9 training at Vohne Liche Kennels Training Facility.

K-9 Neville is a dual-purpose K9 trained in bite work, narcotics, and tracking.

Mediano and K9 Neville are now on patrol in Kosciusko County.