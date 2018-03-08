Hicksville grad, U.S. Army Specialist dies in Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (WANE) – Hicksville graduate and U.S. Army Specialist Devon M. Wulff has died after being found unresponsive in his Fort Hood home Feb. 28, according to a statement by Fort Hood.

The 23-year-old Wulff died Mar. 3 at Scott and White Hospital. His death was made public this week.

Circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, according to officials.

A 2015 graduate of Hicksville High School, Wulff enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation. In 2016, he became an infantryman and was assigned to the 12th Calvary Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division, in Fort Hood, Texas.

Wulff deployed to South Korea from Feb. 2016 to Oct. 2016. His awards and decorations include a National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Army Service Ribbon.

Wulff is survived by his wife Aimee and daughter Kaelyn, and his parents Todd and Lisa Wulff.

Funeral services are Mar. 13 at 11 a.m. at Smith and Brown Funeral Home in Hicksville. Burial is at Six Corners Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation is Mar. 12 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith and Brown Funeral Home.