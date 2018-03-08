Fort Wayne Staples store to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne’s Staples store is closing.

A spokesperson from the national office supplies retailer confirmed to NewsChannel 15 that the store at 4408 Illinois Road would close next week. The last day of business will be March 16.

Staples spokeswoman Kaleigh Sands said the company was taking “aggressive action to right-size our retail footprint” as customers buy more online. Sands said Staples works to “continually evaluate our store performance to ensure we’re operating the business in the best way.”

That evaluation spelled doom for the Fort Wayne store.

Sands said Fort Wayne customers can shop at nearby stores in Warsaw and Goshen or online at Staples.com.

“We are committed to providing great service and every product businesses need whether it’s in-store, online or through mobile,” Sands said.