Fort Wayne felon gets 15 years for gun possession

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Rome City man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 15 years in prison for having firearms illegally.

Chief Judge Theresa L. Springmann also sentenced 39-year-old Jeremy Handshoe to two years of supervised released. Handshoe previously pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to documents in the case, Handshoe was found with a firearm twice, in February 2015 and April 2015. Handshoe was convicted of serious drug offenses or violent felonies in Noble County Superior Court in October 1997, December 1998 and May 2007.

The U.S. District Attorney’s office said the three felony convictions qualified Handshoe for Armed Career Criminal status, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.