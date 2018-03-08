Documents: Plan to get $10,000 purse ended with 2 dead

Related Coverage 2 shot dead in Ligonier; 3 in custody

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) — Court documents say a man told investigators he fatally shot two people in Ligonier while trying to retrieve a Prada purse worth nearly $10,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 35-year-old Michael Johnson of Fort Wayne told investigators that he shot 30-year-old Justin Adams and 39-year-old Amanda Feldstein on Monday night at an apartment complex in Ligonier. He was arrested following a vehicle chase.

Johnson reportedly told police that 25-year-old Kyra Frost and 30-year-old Tiffani Cox accompanied him to get the purse under the guise of conducting a methamphetamine deal. The women also are jailed.

Johnson walked in o Feldstein’s Ligonier apartment with a loaded gun and chased Adams, around the apartment. Adams ran out the patio door but was shot in the back before he could get away. Feldstein was also shot in the back while trying to get away. Johnson reportedly opened fire on another woman but missed. She lived to tell the story.

Her eyewitness account helped lead police to Johnson. An officer saw a car matching the description of Johnson’s a short time after the shooting. After a brief chase Johnson was taken into custody.

Cox told police that she witnessed Johnson being pursued by law enforcement. She drove to a nearby hospital, where she told staff had information about the shooting.

During questioning Cox denied being involved in the shooting, and so did Frost. However, Johnson confessed that the three were at the apartment that night and he pulled the trigger. He said Cox handed him the gun.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for Johnson.

Johnson is jailed on a parole violation, pending anticipated charges in the slayings. Noble County Prosecutor Eric Blackman told NewsChannel 15 on Thursday that he’ll charge Johnson with two counts of murder during armed robbery and another count of attempted murder during armed robbery.

A Noble County judge on Wednesday found probable cause to hold Johnson without bond on two counts of murder.