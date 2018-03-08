Columbia City father and son arrested for pot, hallucinogenic mushrooms

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) A father and son from Columbia City are facing multiple charges after police raided two properties earlier this month where they found 12 pounds of marijuana, four pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms, guns and $14,000 in cash according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Search warrants for the raids were granted following an investigation by Indiana State Police and the United States Postal Inspector after a package containing what was believed to be a significant amount of marijuana was tracked to Whitley County.

On March 2, Indiana State Police, officers with the Columbia City Police Department and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department raided the two undisclosed locations.

Arrested in the raid were 54-year-old Gerald L. Tyrell, Sr. and 29-year-old Gerald Tyrell, Jr.

Gerald L. Tyrell, Sr. was charged with the following:

Dealing in a Controlled Substance, Level 2 Felony

Dealing in Marijuana, Level 5 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

He remains incarcerated in the Whitley County Jail on a $150,000 surety bond.

Gerald Tyrell, Jr. has been charged with the following:

Aiding in Dealing Marijuana, a Level 5 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Tyrell, Jr. has since posted a bond of $15,000. Both face initial hearings in Whitley County on Monday, March 12, 2018.

According to Indiana State Police, level 2 felonies are punishable by 10-30 years in prison; Level 5 felonies are punishable by between one to six years in prison and Level 6 felonies net jail terms of between six months and two-and-a-half years.