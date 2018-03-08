Cedar Point to hire 5,000

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) Cedar Point aims to hire more than 5,000 people to work throughout the park this coming season.

The Sandusky, Ohio amusement park said Thursday it will hold two job fairs to fill more than 5,000 open positions, including ride operations, food and beverage, guest services, accommodations, games, merchandise, maintenance, office and clerical, parking, security and more. “Thrillmakers,” as Cedar Point staffers are called, will earn between $9.25 and $12.50 per hour, with both summer positions and internships available.

The job fairs will be held Thursday, March 22 from 4 – 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 8 from 2 – 5 p.m. at Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky. Hiring managers from all departments will be on hand to answer questions, conduct interviews and extend job offers.

Cedar Point offers employees upgraded associate break areas and new dining options, in addition to flexible schedules and benefits like:

Free access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark all summer

Free tickets for family and friends to use throughout the summer

Free access to additional Cedar Fair parks across the country

Discounts on merchandise and food

Bus trips to regional destinations like Kings Island, Chicago and Niagara Falls

Exclusive ride nights – a chance to experience the park’s biggest rides after hours

Themed parties and events all summer

Updated on-site housing for those who qualify

Candidates should apply online at cedarpoint.com/jobs and then attend one of the job fairs.

Cedar Point opens for its 149th season on May 5, 2018.