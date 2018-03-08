Fire tears through Fort Wayne apartment building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A major fire badly damaged an apartment building on Fort Wayne’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the Golfview Apartments in the 6500 block of St. Joe Road, across from Shoaff Park, on a report of a fire there. A building in the complex was reportedly fully engulfed with flames when crews arrived.

Police said residents were dropping children out of windows when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters fought the fire from ladders high in the air and from the inside. The fire was deemed under control before 6 p.m.

Two minor injuries were reported, NewsChannel 15 learned.

It’s not clear how the fire started. The cause is not yet known.

It’s also not known how many residents will be displaced as a result of the fire.

St. Joe Road was closed to traffic to allow firefighters to battle the blaze.