Resident escapes Decatur house fire

Video courtesy Haley Kelley via Facebook

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) Firefighters battled a fire that consume a Decatur home for more than an hour and a half Wednesday afternoon.

The Decatur Fire Department was called around 1:20 p.m. to a home at 416 Mercer Ave. Crews arrived to find flames rising from the roof of the single-story home.

One person was inside of the home at the time of the fire, but she was able to escape, firefighter said.

Firefighters were able get the fire under control at 3 p.m.

The home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.