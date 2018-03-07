Rejected Coventry theater up for sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The movie theater in southwest Fort Wayne that was closed by health officials earlier this year after rodent droppings, human waste and mold was found inside is on the market.
CBRE real estate agency has “AVAILABLE” signs in front of the Apollo Coventry 13 cinemas at 5495 Coventry Lane.
Last month, NewsChannel 15 reported that the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health had closed the theater indefinitely after it failed multiple inspections. Among the issues at the theater: mouse droppings were found in the concession area, the roof was leaking, ceiling tiles were stained and missing, mold was found on seats, human waste was found, there was debris on the floors throughout the establishment, and only three of the theaters had working heat.
The health department received an initial complaint about the theater’s condition in early January and several more after that. Inspectors made a total of nine visits to the theater in January and February, and the theater’s owner was tasked with correcting 14 items before he could reopen.
Megan Tinkel, the director of communications for the health department, said her office never received a call from Apollo Coventry 13 cinemas requesting a reopening inspection.
Tinkel said on March 2, the health department learned the theater and property had been put up for sale. An environmental health specialist was sent to the theater to make a follow-up visit to document the for-sale sign, she said.
After that, the health department completed an out-of-business report for the establishment, Tinkel said.
Apollo Coventry 13 was built and opened in the early 1990s. More recently, it offered second-run movies for discount prices.
It’s not clear what the property is being listed for. A listing on CBRE’s website was not yet available.
Inside Apollo Coventry 13
Inside Apollo Coventry 13 x
Latest Galleries
-
The Landing “before”
-
The Landing “before”
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Overnight Snowfall Monday night-Early Tuesday 2-6
-
Saturday Night Snowfall
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills