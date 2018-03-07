Noble Co. assessor: File state form to claim flood disaster!

Related Coverage Disaster emergency declared in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The Noble County Assessor is reminding residents impacted by flooding to file a form with the state to claim flood disaster.

Assessor Kim Carson said residents must file a Form 137-R with the state of Indiana in order to claim the disaster. The form is a petition for a survey and reassessment of property that has been partially or totally destroyed by disaster.

Carson said the state prohibits local government from offering assistance if the form is not on file. She suggests those who are impacted fill out the form and contact her office to set up an appointment to view the damage.

Forms can be found on the website of Indiana’s Department of Local Government Finance.

Parts of northern Noble County near the West Lakes chain have been impacted by flooding in recent weeks after heavy rains. Several homes were left with substantial damage.