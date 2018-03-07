Local manufacturers react to steel tariff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country. And that’s what they’re doing,” President Donald Trump said back in 2016.

Trump has been clear about his opinions on trade policies, making that statement during a campaign stop in Fort Wayne back in 2016. Sticking with it, he just announced adding tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Which could put companies like Valbruna in a tough spot. The owner talked to NewsChannel 15 via video chat Wednesday from an office in Italy. “For us definitely it could be a big problem. We are simply waiting to see if there could be any kind of exemption,” Massimo Amenduni Gresele said.

The general manager here in Fort Wayne says the biggest problem would be with investments.

“That is the major impact. In terms of operations, for the time being, knowing that that this was coming we supplied our supply chain and we got almost one year of material already in-house or coming this way to guarantee continuity to the operations,” Tiziano Briozzo said.

He said they’ve put in 80 million dollars to growing the company since 2004 and have the potential for 80 more, creating around 100 additional jobs. But they need their investors to stay on board, some may not jump at the idea of a 25 percent tax. “That’s obviously on hold now because we have to wait for the outcome,” he said.

Amenduni Gresele said he has faith in the U.S. market but has to import. “Many companies in the U.S., they are not competitive today and there is a need to import the steel.”

Once this is passed, the company has plans for the very next day. They’re going to the department of commerce to make their case and ask for a specific exclusion for their products. They think they have strong factors in their case, saying the company is successful, and employs 250 in the U.S. That wasn’t true when they took over. Trump plans to sign the tariffs later this week.