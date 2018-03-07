Komets prep for huge weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have many events planned for the festivities at home games this weekend. It will be Championship Night when the Cincinnati Cyclones visit Saturday for a 7:30pm faceoff. Sunday will be Hall of Fame Day when the Kalamazoo Wings are in town for a 5pm match.

Championship Night Saturday will feature the return to Coliseum Sweetwater Ice of over 40 Komet champions that have had their names etched upon nine Fort Wayne championship cups. The Komets won league crowns in 1963, 1965, 1973, 1993, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012. Among the champs planning to attend the Saturday night celebration are Len Thornson, Eddie Long, Chuck Adamson, Merv Dubchak, Chick Balon, Wayne Ego, D’Arcy Keating, Don Atchison, Robbie Irons, Colin Chin, Kelly Hurd, Ian Boyce, Carey Lucyk, Grant Richison, Guy Dupuis, Steve Fletcher, Pokey Reddick, Kevin Bertram, Troy Neumeier, Kevin Schmidt, Tommy Lawson, Dustin Virag, Luciano Aquino, Brandon Warner, P.C. Drouin, Mathieu Curadeau, David Hukalo, Mitch Woods, Olivier Legault, Leo Thomas, Sean O’Connor, Jamie Lovell, Tim Haun, Brett Smith, Nick Boucher, Kaleigh Schrock, Shawn Dundon, Joe Franke, Gary Graham and Justin Hodgman.

All champions in attendance will be introduced to the fans in an on-ice ceremony prior to Saturday nights tilt against Cincinnati. In addition, select champions will sign autographs during intermissions in the MetroPCS Autograph Zone. Photo cards featuring all three cups, the IHL Turner Cup, the UHL Colonial Cup and the CHL Presidents’ Cup will be given away to fans for autographing. Also, special commemorative Championship Pucks will be on sale at the Komet souvenir stand Saturday.

Sunday Hall of Fame Day will feature an induction ceremony on the ice prior to the game against Kalamazoo. Five new members will be added to the Komet Hall of Fame including “Komet Mom” Ruth Wiegmann, local legendary television and broadcast sports personalities Dean Pantazi and Kent Hormann, and Komet legends Ron Leef and the late Jim Burton.

The NHL Stanley Cup will be on hand as part of the Hall of Fame festivities Sunday. Coliseum doors will open early at 3:30pm to give fans plenty of photo opportunities prior to the game.