Komets add defenseman Vytal Cote to roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that defenseman Vytal Cote has agreed to terms and has been added to the Fort Wayne roster.

Cote (VY-tal COE-tay), 22, started the season appearing in 10 SPHL games with Mississippi before signing with Adirondack. Coty made his ECHL debut logging 26 ECHL games. The Hollywood, Florida native was traded from Adirondack to Greenville where he was place on waivers after five games. Prior to turning pro, Cote completed three years of juniors in stints with Victoriaville, Acadie-Bathurst and Val d’Or in the QMJHL. He spent 2015-16 serving 44 games with the Valley Jr. A Wildcats of the MJAHL and ranked fourth with 34 points (8g, 26a).

The Komets also announced Wednesday that forward Jamie Schaafsma (2/18/18) and defenseman Ryan Culkin (3/4/18) have each been placed on 21-day injured reserve.

The Komets skate three games this weekend starting with a 7:30pm start at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo Friday. Saturday the Komets return home to host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:30pm. Sunday the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 5:00 matinee at the Coliseum.

