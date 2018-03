FRISCO, Texas (WANE) – DeQuan Jones continues to light up opposing G League defenses as he tallied 37 points on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough as the Mad Ants fell at the Texas Legends 117-105.

Trey McKinney-Jones added 18 points for the Ants while Ike Anigbogu chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mad Ants will be back home Friday when they host Delaware at War Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m.