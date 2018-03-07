Jay County Schools aware of “social media threat”

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County Schools said it is aware of an “unspecified threat” circulating on social media involving Jay County High School.

The district posted an update to its Facebook Page Wednesday night.

The school said it worked with law enforcement and determined, “… school can be safely conducted without disruption.”

The district did not identify the threat or who was behind it. Jay County High School will have additional police patrols as a precaution.

Jay County High School is home to approximately 1,000 students and is located in Portland.