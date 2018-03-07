Indiana Legislature approves bill toughening abortion rules

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An anti-abortion bill that would require medical providers to report more patient information to the state has been approved by the Indiana Legislature.

State senators gave it final approval Wednesday, voting 37-9 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, whose spokeswoman could not immediately comment.

Supporters say the bill is necessary to make sure abortions are being provided safely.

But opponents argue it would allow big-government meddling in personal affairs, while miring medical providers — and not just abortion clinics — in bureaucratic red tape.

The bill includes a detailed list of what it calls “complications” that could arise from an abortion that must be reported. They include physical problems like infections, blood clots and hemorrhaging and mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and sleeping disorders.