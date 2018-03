SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WANE) – Columbia City grad Derek Hinen scored 32 points as Saint Francis opened the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball National Tournament with a 83-73 win over Keiser University.

Carroll grad Chandler White chipped in with 21 points for the Cougars.

USF (26-8) now will play in the second round at 1 p.m. Friday.