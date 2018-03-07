Granger Smith to perform at the Clyde Theatre

Related Coverage George Clinton, Chase Rice and more to play at renovated Clyde Theater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Country music star Granger Smith will perform live at the newly renovated Clyde Theatre in May.

The “Backroad Song” singer will perform Saturday, May 19. Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at clydetheatre.com.

The Clyde Theater in Quimby Village along Bluffton Road underwent a $5 million renovation to transform it from a former movie theater into a state-of-the-art concert venue. More than half of the $5 million project was privately funded, with a major investment from Sweetwater’s Chuck and Lisa Surack.

Last week, theater officials announced its first round of shows to help to reintroduce the Clyde Theater to patrons. National acts George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Stone Sour, Chase Rice and more will perform.