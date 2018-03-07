Area Applebee’s targeted by hackers, customer information compromised

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – RMH Franchise Holdings, operators of 167 Applebee’s locations identified a point-of-sale attack at several locations.

The company said it identified the attack Feb. 13, but issued a notice to customers Wednesday.

The company said guests are being notified as a precaution after hackers potentially acquired the names of some customers and sensitive credit and/or debit card information.

RMH said during its investigation with “leading cyber security forensic firms” it determined unauthorized software was placed on point-of-sale machines at RMH owned and operated Applebee’s restaurants. The company said the breach “…may have affected a limited number of purchases…”

Affected stores in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio include:

All four Fort Wayne locations

Angola

Auburn

Huntington

Kendallville

Warsaw

Defiance

RMH said certain guests’ names, credit or debit card numbers, expiration dates and card verification codes processed during limited time periods could be affected. RMH said the breach happened between Dec. 6 and Jan. 2.

Customers who paid online or used tabletop devices are not affected.

RMH said after becoming aware it took steps to contain the issue. The company also notified law enforcement about the breach and will continue to cooperation with their investigation. RMH said it will continue to closely monitor its systems and review its security measures to help prevent something like this from happening again.

Anyone with questions about the breach can call a dedicated hotline at (888) 764-7357 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Customers who who dined at an Applebee’s should check their bank and credit card statements for any fraudulent activity.