2 Parkview Health hospitals named Top 100

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two hospitals within the Parkview Health group have been ranked among the nation’s best.

Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital have been recognized among the 100 Top Hospitals in the nation by IBM Watson Health. This is the sixth time Parkview Huntington has been named and the first time Parkview Noble has made the list, respectively.

Each were winners in the Small Community Hospital category, with 25-99 beds. The hospitals rose from a field of 851 comparably sized hospitals.

“Earning this prestigious recognition six times – and for the past five consecutive years – shows our patients they can expect consistency in the high quality of care we provide,” said Juli Johnson, president of Parkview Huntington Hospital. “We’re so pleased to be acknowledged as a top performer among all U.S. hospitals of our size, as it really validates our efforts to build a world-class team of people dedicated to bringing the best of healthcare to our neighbors here in Huntington County.”

“We are extremely honored to be named a 100 Top Hospital for the very first time,” said Gary Adkins, president of Parkview Noble Hospital. “This recognition truly signifies our commitment to high quality, compassionate care for those in our community. I am proud to serve alongside the team here at Parkview Noble, who consistently showcase outstanding teamwork and a dedication to our patients’ best interests.”

The 100 Top Hospitals study uses independent and objective research to analyze hospital and health system performance in 11 areas: inpatient mortality, 30-day mortality rate, complications, core measures, 30-day risk-adjusted readmission rate, severity-adjusted average length of stay, mean emergency room throughput, inpatient expense per discharge, Medicare spend per beneficiary, adjusted operating profit margin, and Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems score.