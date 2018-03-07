1 hurt in stabbing at Cambridge Square Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a stabbing that left a man hurt.

Officers responded to Cambridge Square Apartments in the 7500 block of Cold Springs Boulevard around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. That’s near Coldwater and Cook roads.

Police arrived and found a man suffering from some kind of stab wound. He was initially taken to a hospital in serious condition. Doctors have since upgraded him to good condition.

Police are looking for a woman who they believe is a suspect in the stabbing. She left the scene before police arrived.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the stabbing or what kind of weapon was used.