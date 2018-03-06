Tranquill named Irish captain as Notre Dame opens spring practice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – For the second season in a row Carroll graduate and Notre Dame safety Drue Tranquill will serve as a captain for the irish football team.

Notre Dame opened spring practice on Tuesday and revealed their three captains for the 2018 season – Tranquill, Sam Mustipher, and Tyler Newsome. A fourth captain will be named after spring practice.

Tranquill could have tested the NFL waters but announced after the Stanford game that he would be returning for his fifth season at Notre Dame.

Tranquill was third on the team with 85 total tackles last year and second with 10.5 tackles for loss. He led the team with three fumble recoveries and added one interception.