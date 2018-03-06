TOTW: Carroll Gymnastics Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Balance and camaraderie are keys to Carroll’s success.

The Chargers won the sectional and regionals titles and are now on to state. We are proud to honor them as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

Sophomore McKinley Carroll earned the individual all-around crown on Saturday at regionals but it’s her teammates that continue to push each to be better. Any given meet it could be any of the competing Chargers that could take the victory.

The state meet will take place on Saturday at Ball State.