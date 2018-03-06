Smoke triggers sprinklers, evacuation at Carroll High

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Carroll High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after smoke triggered the school’s sprinkler system.

Around 1:30 p.m., smoke was reported in the technology area of Carroll High School, according to Northwest Allen County Schools officials. The smoke caused the area’s sprinklers to activate, officials said.

The school was evacuated.

It’s not clear what caused the smoke. Huntertown firefighters responded but were not able to find the cause, the district said.

Students were let back into the school a short time later. The district said school employees had to squeegee the floors.