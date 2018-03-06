Resource officer, K9 stay on top of school security

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – School security is a common discussion across the nation right now. Locally, some schools have done special training exercises and reevaluated school safety.

A resource officer and her K9 partner in Northwest Allen County Schools put their skills to the test daily.

It’s a common sight at Carroll High School: Resource Officer Kristen Lewis and K9 Yachtie walking the halls, greeting people or stopping for a quick chat.

It’s safe to say they’re well-liked and appreciated. Their jobs are important, keeping the school safe and staying on top of their training.

K9 Yachtie is new to the district. He joined the staff at Northwest Allen County just this year. The two add to the existing school security by monitoring before and after school and checking lockers and vehicles.

“We work the parking lot. He does a narcotics search. He is also trained to find guns as well,” Lewis said.

There are two other officers who work with them daily between the middle, elementary and high school. The camera systems help keep an eye on every school in the district.

“We’ve been fortunate,” said Lewis. “The administration here has been very good from the beginning with school safety.”

K9 Yachtie’s main job really is forming relationships with the students.

“He’s helped a lot with bringing those communications into the office here and getting some things that we don’t necessarily, maybe would have not, got if we didn’t have him,” said Lewis.

And he’s not the only K9 – the school also has a therapy dog through Parkview Hospital.

Officer Lewis thinks the more officers in school, the better.

“Yachtie is my partner. He definitely brings a lot more to this job than I could ever do,” said Lewis. “The K9’s nose, and everything else that he brings just with the therapy, with the kids as well, has added so much more to this job.”

And it doesn’t seem like a lot of people at the school would disagree.