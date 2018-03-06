Police: Employee stabbed during fight at Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person was seriously hurt in a stabbing at a Fort Wayne manufacturing plant Tuesday.

Police and medics were called around 1:15 p.m. to REA Magnet Wire at 4300 New Haven Ave. on a report of a stabbing at the magnetic wire manufacturer. Officers arrived and learned there had been a fight between two employees and one stabbed the other, Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jim Seay said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Seay.

Seay said detectives were in the process of interviewing witnesses and the perpetrator. No arrests had been made.

Police did not identify anyone involved in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.