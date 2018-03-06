New Fort Wayne parks director named

Related Coverage Fort Wayne parks chief announces retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has named a new director of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.

Steve McDaniel has been appointed as the city’s parks parks chief effective April 2. He replaces Al Moll, who recently announced his retirement after serving as director since 2005.

McDaniel is a 26-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department. He’s served as deputy director of asset management since 2007.

“I’ve been with the department for my entire professional career, and I’m excited about this opportunity to be its next director,” said McDaniel. “We’re fortunate to be part of a community that values parks, and we have a team of employees who are committed to providing excellent services and offerings to the public.”