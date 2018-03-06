Menards founder, Tom Kelley to announce ‘major business expansions’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The founder of home improvement store chain Menards and Tom Kelley of Kelley Automotive Group will announce “major business expansions” on Wednesday.

What those are, it’s unclear.

In a press release Tuesday, it was announced that Menards founder and owner John Menard and Kelly Automotive president Tom Kelley will join with Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry for an announcement Wednesday at 1 p.m. The announcement will be held at the Menards store at 6310 Illinois Road.

The Allen County Department of Planning Services has not received any new filings associated with Menards or Kelley, according to its records.