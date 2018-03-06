Komets goaltender Houser reassigned to Tucson

The Komets announced Tuesday that goaltender Michael Houser has been reassigned to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Houser, 25, has appeared in 39 games with Fort Wayne in the ECHL and has posted a 25-10-2 record, 2.76 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts. Houser has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Week on two occasions this season and snagged the ECHL Goaltender of the Month award for December. The Youngstown, Ohio native is a six-year pro and will be making his third call-up of the season to Tucson.

The Komets will skate three games this weekend in three nights starting with a trip to Kalamazoo Friday for a 7pm start at Wings Event Center. Saturday the Komets will host Cincinnati at 7:30pm and Sunday Kalamazoo visits at 5pm.