Police: Suspect shot dead in 2-day Indiana police standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana State Police tactical team shot and killed a man suspected of killing a woman and wounding someone else, ending a standoff on its second day, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect made threatening gestures before he was shot and he died at the scene, State Police Sgt. Joe Watts said. His name hasn’t been released.

The standoff ended shortly after noon Tuesday, or nearly 20 hours after it started.

“We received a lot of information from acquaintances and people that had talked to him that this is exactly what he wanted, a shootout with police,” Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said.

The man fatally shot Amanda Kerns and seriously wounded a man at a home in Terre Haute, located about 70 miles west of Indianapolis, police spokesman Officer Ryan Adamson said. Kerns’ age wasn’t clear, and the wounded man wasn’t immediately identified.

The man then fled to a second home about 2 miles away, where police caught up with him about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect shot at police but didn’t hit anyone, Adamson said.

Two city SWAT teams that kept watch on the house overnight were relieved Tuesday morning by state police, Adamson said.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said the suspect knocked over a police robot sent in to observe him inside the second home Tuesday morning.

“We saw him moving on the bed” before he knocked over the robot, Modesitt said.

At some point afterward, the man slipped away and went to a third residence about two blocks away, but police were able to track him there, they said.