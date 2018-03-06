Indiana Legislature poised to pass sexual harassment bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Legislature is poised to approve legislation requiring lawmakers to take training to prevent sexual harassment.

It comes after a wave of sexual misconduct allegations hit powerful men in public office, Hollywood and the news media.

The Indiana Senate passed the measure Tuesday on a 49-0 vote. It was previously approved by the House, which must sign off on change made in the Senate.

The measure would require legislators to take at least one hour of training every year. It would also require a legislative committee to develop a sexual harassment policy governing lawmakers.

Indiana lawmakers aren’t currently required to take sexual harassment training and no specific sexual harassment policy governs their conduct. House and Senate policies instead require lawmakers to act with “high moral and ethical standards.”