Indiana lawmakers back limits on short-term rental rules

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Legislation limiting regulation of short-term rentals by local governments has been approved by Indiana lawmakers and is now on its way to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

The measure lawmakers passed Tuesday would guarantee homeowners the ability to rent out their primary residence on platforms like Airbnb, curtailing the authority of cities and counties in the matter.

But the bill allows local governments to put more restrictive regulation on secondary properties. Such property owners could be required to get a permit and subject to zoning restrictions.

The bill is scaled back from a proposal considered last year and would allow any existing regulations created by local governments before Jan. 1 of this year.

The House voted 73-18 Tuesday to give the measure final passage.