Indiana DNR investigate dumping of geese

HEBRON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation police are investigating the illegal dumping of more than 90 dead snow geese in a rural county.

Conservation police have determined the geese were shot and illegally dumped sometime last week in Porter County, southeast of Hebron.

Department spokesman Tyler Brock tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that dumping dead geese into water is a violation. He says that those responsible could face a Class B misdemeanor for littering the water.

Police are seeking to identify the hunters who dumped the geese.

Brock says Indiana is among several states that allow liberal taking of snow geese, which have been found to have some negative effects on Arctic tundra.

Information from: The Times