Friday funeral set for slain Indiana sheriff’s deputy

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for a slain central Indiana sheriff’s deputy is set for Friday in his hometown.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department says services for 34-year-old Deputy Jacob Pickett will begin with visitation 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home of Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. Pickett’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg.

The Boone County prosecutor has scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference to announce formal charges in Friday’s fatal shooting of Pickett during a foot chase in Lebanon.

Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Baumgardt has been jailed on preliminary murder and other charges in Pickett’s death.

Robert Baumgardt tells WTHR-TV that his son quit school at 15 and got caught up in drugs and related crimes.