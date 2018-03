FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE) Christiana Danielle made it through the blind audition round Monday night on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice.”

She is a graduate of Snider High School and Huntington University.

We talked to Danielle and someone who knows her well about the experience.

In the above video, NewsChannel 15 Photojournalist Randi Orr gives us an inside look at Danielle’s journey so far.

Next, Danielle will compete in the battle rounds on Team Alicia Keys.