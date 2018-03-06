DeKalb’s Leigha Brown named Indiana All-Star

Thir teen players have been selected for the 2018 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars , it was announced Tuesday (March 6).

Those chosen to the team will play three games in June — one exhibition game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars .

The 2018 Indiana Girls All-Stars, listed alphabetically, are: Angel Baker of Pike, Jenasae Bishop of East Chicago Central, Mackenzie Blazek of Whiteland, Leigha Brown of DeKalb, Nia Clark of Ben Davis, Amy Dilk of Carmel, Katlyn Gilbert of Heritage Christian, Cassidy Hardin of Center Grove, Emily Kiser of Noblesville, Anna Newman of Evansville North, Tomi Taiwo of Carmel, Kayana Traylor of Martinsville and Michaela White of Pike.



The head coach for the 2018 Girls All-Stars will be Pat McKee of Columbus North. He will be assisted by DeAnn Booth of East Noble and Corie West of Avon.

The 2018 IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball will be announced from within the group of All-Stars listed above at The Star’s Indiana Sports Awards Dinner on April 29 at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis.



The Junior-Senior exhibition game is set for June 6 at a site to be announced. The first game against Kentucky will be June 8 in Kentucky at a site to be announced. The final game against Kentucky will be June 9 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

All three dates will be doubleheaders with the IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars.

Also, the Indiana Junior All-Stars will play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 1 in Kentucky and June 2 in Indiana, sites to be announced. Those events also will be girls-boys doubleheaders.

The Indiana All-Stars program was founded in 1939 when the Indiana Boys All-Stars played the state champion Frankfort Hot Dogs. The series with Kentucky began in 1940, and the girls’ portion of the All-Stars was added in 1976.

The Indiana portion of the All-Star Games is organized and produced by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. The Indianapolis Star, with its IndyStar brand, is a title sponsor and Best Choice Fieldhouse is a presenting sponsor.

Miss Basketball is selected through a balloting process of coaches and media overseen by game organizers from the IBCA. The remainder of the team is finalized by All-Star game director Charlie Hall after observing games and events throughout the season, conferring with coaches, school officials and media across the state, and reviewing votes submitted by coaches and media who each can recommend up to 12 players.

201 8 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice Angel Baker, Pike, 5-8, G, 21.7, Wright State Jenasae Bishop, East Chicago Central, 5-8, G, 18.6, Boston College Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland, 6-3, C, 18.4, Illinois Leigha Brown, DeKalb, 6-1, F/G, 28.0, Nebraska Nia Clark, Ben Davis, 5-8, G, 16.2, Miami (Ohio) Amy Dilk, Carmel, 5-10, G, 17.8, Michigan Katlyn Gilbert, Heritage Christian, 5-10, G, 18.5, Notre Dame Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove, 5-10, G, 17.5, Purdue Emily Kiser, Noblesville, 6-2, F, 21.0, Michigan Anna Newman, Evansville North, 5-4, G, 18.2, Evansville Tomi Taiwo, Carmel, 5-9, G, 16.4, Iowa Kayana Traylor, Martinsville, 5-9, G, 21.4, Purdue Michaela White, Pike, 6-0, F, 1 4 . 7 , Indiana State Head coach: Pat McKee, Columbus North Assistant coaches: DeAnn Booth, East Noble; Corie West, Avon A complete list of those chosen as 2018 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars follows.