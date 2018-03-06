Crash snarls traffic along Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash near the Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center sent at least one person to the hospital and impacted traffic in the area.

Police and medics were called around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Illinois Road, near the entrance to Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, on a report of a crash.

Officers at the scene were diverting traffic away from the Illinois and Jefferson intersection. At least one person was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher and another ambulance left with its lights and sirens activated.

Police told NewsChannel 15 that no one was critically hurt as feared and people were sent to the hospital as a precaution.