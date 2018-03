HIDALGO, Texas (WANE) – DeQuan Jones scored 37 points but it wasn’t enough as the Mad Ants fell 119-116 at the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday night.

Jones also led the Ants with 11 rebounds.

Stephan Hicks and Jamil Wilson added 18 points apiece for the Ants.

The Ants are back in action again tomorrow when they play at Texas at 8 p.m.