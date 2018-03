LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – Sixth-seeded Hicksville upset second-seeded Wayne Trace 54-43 in the boys Division IV district semifinals Tuesday night at Elida High School.

Hicksville moves on to face Crestview in the district title game at 7 p.m. on Friday at Elida H.S. Crestview beat Ottoville 72-67 in double overtime on Tuesday night to advance.