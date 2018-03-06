14 neglected dogs taken from horse trailer, arrest warrant issued for owner

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – 14 German Shepherds were taken to the Whitley County Humane Society after being discovered in crates in a horse trailer at a Churubusco home.

“At first they were scared of the whole situation, but right now, they’re happy to see us,” Humane Society Director Sandy Grube said about the dogs. “They’re jumping, they want to go outside, they’re enjoying life.”

The dogs went through medical evaluations at the shelter Tuesday. The dogs were then scheduled for temperament testing.

“They’re going to put on some weight,” Grube added. “They’re going to get some baths. They’re in desperate need of some baths.”

At the courthouse Tuesday, Prosecutor D.J. Sigler talked about the case with NewsChannel 15. Five misdemeanor neglect charges and an arrest warrant were issued for the dogs’ owner, Ronald Drudge II.

“We’re going to arrest this individual,” Sigler explained. “We’re going to give him due process. We’re going to find out what happened. If the facts and the law lead us there, he’s going to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The case goes back to January and a call of loose dogs near Drudge’s home in a Churubusco trailer park. According to a police report, the dogs appeared to be malnourished and the home had an “unbearable” smell of feces and urine.Police, the humane society and health department all investigated the incident. The dogs were returned to Drudge.

A month later, on February 26, police responded to a tip of several dogs in a horse trailer behind a home on 550 E. They were described in being in small crates while also covered in feces. That homeowner told police Drudge was keeping the dogs there as health dept. officials checked his home.

The dogs were taken from that scene to the shelter.

“They just seem to be enjoying life a little bit more, and hopefully when they get their forever homes, things will be perfect for them,” Grube added.

A custody change has to be approved in the courts before the Humane Socitey can find those new forever homes.